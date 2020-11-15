Delhi Police Commissioner celebrates Diwali at Ashoka Police Line

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava celebrated Diwali by distributing sweets among young children at Ashoka Police Line near Chanakyapuri on Saturday.



Earlier on November 11, Srivastava had announced stern action against those found bursting or selling crackers in the national capital, following a ban.

"In view of pollution, use or sale of crackers is banned (in Delhi) till November 30. Teams have been formed in every police district and they are inspecting their respective areas. All licences to cracker sellers have been suspended," he had said. (ANI)

