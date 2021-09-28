Delhi Police Commissioner congratulates ASI's son on cracking Civil Services Examination

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Tuesday met Nitin Yadav, son of a Delhi Police personnel who cracked this year's Civil Services Examination, and congratulated him on his success.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, Nitin, son of Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Vinay Kumar posted in the Crime Branch, secured All India Rank (AIR) 363 in the examination.



Asthana complimented Nitin for his perseverance and wished him all success in future.

The statement informed that Nitin did his schooling at Delhi Police Public School at Safdar Jung Enclave in Delhi and later joined Delhi Technological University to pursue B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering. The family belongs to Kapas Hera Village in Delhi. Nitin worked at his dairy farm, even as he prepared for civil services examination.

The statement added that another girl, Pooja Gupta, daughter of ASI Rekha Gupta posted in Delhi Police Communications Wing, has improved her ranking to 42 this year from her previous selection of AIR 147. Pooja is currently undergoing training at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad. (ANI)

