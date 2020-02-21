New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Police Subordinate Officers Mess at Kingsway Camp.
The Mess comprises of recreational facilities, a dining facility and a place for resting.
"This Mess is a special initiative for our subordinate officers," said Patnaik.
"We hope that our subordinate officers who play a very critical role will be benefitted from this facility," he said (ANI)
Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates new Mess for subordinate officers
