Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates new Mess for subordinate officers

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Police Subordinate Officers Mess at Kingsway Camp.

The Mess comprises of recreational facilities, a dining facility and a place for resting.

"This Mess is a special initiative for our subordinate officers," said Patnaik.

"We hope that our subordinate officers who play a very critical role will be benefitted from this facility," he said (ANI)

