Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, speaking to ANI on Friday
Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, speaking to ANI on Friday

Delhi Police Commissioner inaugurates new Mess for subordinate officers

ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2020 20:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the Delhi Police Subordinate Officers Mess at Kingsway Camp.
The Mess comprises of recreational facilities, a dining facility and a place for resting.
"This Mess is a special initiative for our subordinate officers," said Patnaik.
"We hope that our subordinate officers who play a very critical role will be benefitted from this facility," he said (ANI)

iocl
iocl