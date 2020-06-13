Delhi Police Commissioner reviews police arrangements, preparedness amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Delhi Commissioner of Police S N Shrivastava today held a meeting with Assistant Commissioners of Police, SHOs and Inspectors in police stations across the national capital through video conferencing.

The meeting took place to review the police arrangements and preparedness for COVID-19, crime situation and other issues, according to an official statement.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 36,824 confirmed cases in Delhi, including 22,212 active cases and 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has confirmed 3,08,993 coronavirus cases so far, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,329 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 fatalities. (ANI)

