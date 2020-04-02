Delhi Police Commissioner urges people to united in the face of coronavirus

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Police commissioner SN Srivastava on Thursday urged the people to unite as a "member of humanity" to face the "most serious challenge" of faced by modern civilization.

Taking to Twitter, Srivastava also suggested "five mantras" to contribute in the fight against the menace of coronavirus in the country.

"I would like to reach out to every citizen of India to unite as a member of humanity to face the most serious challenge faced by modern civilization today. History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction," Srivastava tweeted.

He said that people must practice self-isolation, social distancing, self-hygiene, self-quarantine, and co-operate with all health officials.

In a statement attached in the tweet, the commissioner said that the country has mobilised all its resources on an unprecedented scale and put them at the service of the people of the country.

"History teaches us that societies survive if they make the right choices at the right time in the right direction. Let us show the world that India has risen to the occasion under the guidance of our able national leadership," the statement said.

"I am sure that as a responsible citizen, you will abide by the five mantras and strengthen the nation in our resolve to free India from COVID-19 as this pandemic transgresses all division of society irrespective of rape color, religion, and class," it added.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

