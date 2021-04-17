Delhi Police Commissioner visits Signature bridge to review implementation of weekend curfew

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava visited the Signature bridge to review the implementation of weekend lockdown in the national capital on Saturday.

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a 'weekend curfew' (10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday) on the movement of individuals in the national capital territory till April 30 or further orders.

Speaking to ANI, the Police Commissioner said: "Police is strictly enforcing the weekend curfew. People who are out of their house unnecessarily are being prosecuted and cases being registered against them."

He also appealed to people to respect the weekend curfew and stay at home and not face any trouble.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the people to follow the weekend curfew here.



Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "In the view of coronavirus, there is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow. Please follow it. We all have to defeat COVID-19 together."

Delhi reported its biggest single-day spike of 19,486 fresh coronavirus infections and 141 related deaths, as per the state health bulletin of the Delhi government issued on Friday evening.

As per the new guidelines applicable till April 30, or till further order, all shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditoriums, assembly halls, entertainment parks, and similar places will be closed.

"Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with 30 per cent of their sealing capacity. Only one weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations/New Delhi Municipal Council/Delhi Containment Board shall be allowed subject to the strict compliance of enclosed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all instructions/guidelines issued by the government of India/Delhi government from time to time to contain the spread of COVID-19," the guidelines stated.

They further said that the weekly market will be selected by the Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Body as per enclosed guidelines for selection of weekly market dated September 10, 2020, and the information will be shared with the respective District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner of Police for effective implementation. (ANI)

