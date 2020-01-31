Delhi Police Commissioner's term extended for a month

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has informed that the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik has been given a month's extension in services. He was due to retire today.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday had approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. MHA had earlier written to the ECI, seeking an extension for Patnaik.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017.

His first posting was as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Delhi's Najafgarh area followed by a posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Puducherry. (ANI)

