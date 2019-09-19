Delhi Police constable accused of raping minor, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A case was registered against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl after a complaint was filed against him at New Usmanpur police station here.

"We have recorded the statement of the victim and initiated legal actions in the matter. We have registered a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act," a senior police official told ANI.

The accused constable has been arrested, police added. (ANI)