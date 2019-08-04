Delhi police constable manhandled by residents of Delhi's JJ colony

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A Delhi police constable was allegedly beaten up by the residents of JJ colony in New Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early hours of Saturday, said the Delhi Police.

The constable Ramkishan was patrolling the area when the incident took place.

"While constable Ramkishan was patrolling the area, two persons standing outside their house started arguing with him. When he resisted, the duo mishandled him and damaged his motorcycle," said the police in a statement.

A score of people gathered around the trio following which the constable fired in the air and fled the spot to save his life, police added.

The accused have been identified as Ashok and Guddi. While one accused has been arrested, the other was apprehended by the police.

The police are continuously conducting raids to arrest all who were part of the unlawful assembly.

"On the complaint of the police officer, we registered a complaint against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said the police. (ANI)

