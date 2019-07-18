Delhi Police cop arrested for objectionable social media post

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case against a constable over charges of instigating violence, after he allegedly wrote a post with objectionable content relating to Sikh community, on social media.

According to a Special Cell official, a case was registered against the accused constable, Sachin Bhati, under section 153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been reported by the Special Cell in Delhi's Saket Court.

Sachin allegedly posted some objectionable content targeting the Sikh community, soon after the June 16 incident of a quarrel between an autorickshaw driver and policemen in Mukherjee Nagar went viral on social media.

The post was later removed from Sachin's social media handle.

A complaint was registered in Kotla Mubarak Police Station here after which the investigation into the case was handed over to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Earlier, Police had told the Delhi High Court that it has initiated a joint departmental inquiry against cops in the Mukherjee Nagar incident.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar, hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency, granted four weeks to the police to file a report.

The matter has been slated for hearing on September 2.

Several videos of the June 16 altercation between an autorickshaw driver and policemen went viral on social media. In one clip, the cops were seen thrashing the auto driver and his son with batons, while in another video, the driver was seen chasing the policemen with a kirpan.

The autorickshaw driver had allegedly attacked and injured one of the cops with a kirpan. (ANI)

