Delhi Police COVID-19 helpline receives 1500 calls mostly related to curfews, e-passes

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday said that it received 1,500 calls on its COVID-19 helpline number, most of the calls on queries related to the curfews and issue of e-passes.

The police also said that it made Remdesivir available for some people and helped in COVID-19 related emergencies of the needy public who made the call to the 24x7 Covid Helpline that has 10 dedicated lines.

"The Delhi Police Covid Helpline 011-23469900 set up on eve of Weekend Curfew on April 16 at the new Police Headquarters has received over 1500 calls for facilitation till evening today," said an official statement



"Majority of the calls relate to queries pertaining to what is allowed and what is not during the day and night curfew on the weekend, apart from issues related to difficulties in e-passes or movement passes and the issuing authorities. Several categories of emergencies not listed out for the issue of e pass was also the subject of many calls. The citizens are being guided to apply on the dedicated websites and also being conveyed about the various DDMA guidelines which are enforced as on date," it said.

In case of genuine need, issues have been escalated to senior District Police officials to resolve specific issues in their jurisdiction to facilitate emergencies for benefit of the needy public, the police said.

A few instances were listed out by the police where a COVID-19 patient aged 57 years from Indore in urgent need of Remdesivir was arranged for the injection.

"Chand admitted in Shanti Mukund Hospital was in need of remdesivir injection but it was not available. ACP Preet Vihar Shri Virender Punj, who had worked at a chemist shop in his childhood, use his contacts and got two injections available to the patient," it said.

According to the Delhi police, a helpless senior citizen was taken to get himself vaccinated and was dropped back to his residence, a student who was unable to walk was given medicines and food items as she was suffering from COVID-19, 500 immunity booster homoeopathy medicine were distributed at pickets in North District were among many instances of Delhi Police coming to the rescue of people. (ANI)

