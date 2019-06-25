Delhi Police Crime Branch arrest 15 criminals

New Delhi [India] June 25 (ANI): 15 criminals related to the gang of Kapil Sangwan were arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in Dwarka here on Tuesday.

According to the police, the criminals were arrested after they met at the Goyla Dairy in Dwarka to celebrate the release of Sangwan on parole.

Dwarka has recently seen an increasing number of infiltrations by criminal gangs.

Last month two miscreants were shot dead in a gunfight between two notorious gangs in the area. (ANI)

