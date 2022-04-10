Delhi Police Crime branch arrest arms manufacturer kingpin from Rajasthan's Bharatpur

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested an arms manufacturer from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, said Police on Saturday.

Gun manufacturer Kingpin Mamman (52) resident of Musepur village from Bharatpur district has been arrested by the police.

"In the detail interrogation of accused Mamman it has been found that the accused are manufacturing an average of 25/30 country-made pistols in a month and supplying the same to Delhi/NCR through Co-accused Shamsuddin and Hanif, both residents of Kosi, Mathura district, of Uttar Pradesh," said police.

In the subsequent raids at Kosi Mathura, it is reviled that the Samsuddin was recently again re-arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police. Whereas Hanif is found to be absconding. His further interrogation reviled that he got the raw material from these local Hardware Market shopkeepers namely Deepak Jain and Rahul on the pretext of manufacturing water taps.

According to police, a special drive is being carried out against illegal arms suppliers has been launched by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

On March 26, 2019, the sleuths of the Inter-border Gangs Investigation Squad of the Crime Branch have succeeded in busting two Interstate illegal firearms syndicates Samsu alias Samsuddin and Ibran alias Kala in one group and in the anther group Sunny alias Prem and Aakash involved in illegal gun-running and supplying firearms to criminal elements in Delhi and NCR. In the subsequent raids, a total number of 19 pistols (.315 bore), 24 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.



An in-depth study and an extensive interrogation of all the four accused reviled that the strings of illegal weapon supply in Delhi and NCR are attached to the Notorious Arms Manufacturer namely Mamman who is Manufacturing arms at secluded hilltops of Aravli forest area.

Efforts were made to arrest the arms suppliers/manufacturers. In this case, on December 16, 2019, arms supplier Mamman his son Rahul and others were got declared absconders.

A special Advance Team comprising Assistant of sub-inspector Mukesh and Head Constable Mintu, in a long beard and local attire were sent to Mewat. The advance team has undertaken Racci day and night for a month and accumulated vital pieces of information regarding the movement of kingpin Mamman and his son Rahul.

During this operation, both the officials even followed the daily rituals of the Mewat region to create deception in the minds of criminals. After extensive groundwork, technical analysis and verification of numerous addresses, the team pinpointed the movement of the kingpin Mamman.

A strong reinforcement team of the Anti-Gang Squad was rushed in the intervening nights of April 06-07 to Mewat to conduct a well-planned midnight operation at village Musepurin Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

Incessant raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused Rahul, Raw material suppliers and receiver Hanif who are found to be absconding for the last 15-20 days.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

