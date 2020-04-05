Delhi Police Crime Branch arrives at Markaz Nizamuddin for investigation

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday visited at Markaz Nizamuddin for an investigation in connection with a congregation held here in which thousands of people took part between March 13 and March 15.

The number of cases in the country witnessed a sudden surge in the last week as hundreds tested positive after attending the religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

People from across the country and the world had attended the event.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government, in a joint operation with the police, evacuated over 2,300 people from the Markaz and sanitised the area. Evacuees were sent to hospitals or put under quarantine at different facilities.

Earlier, Delhi Police had served a notice to the Jamaat chief asking several questions regarding the congregation held at Nizamuddin after an FIR was registered in the matter under the Epidemic Disease Act.

Several state governments are identifying and tracing all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)