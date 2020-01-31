Delhi Police Crime Branch recovers mobile phone and laptop of Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Friday said that a laptop and one desktop computer were recovered from rented accommodation of JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

According to police, his mobile phone was recovered from his house at Kako, Jehanabad, Bihar while the computer and the laptop were recovered from his accommodation in Vasant Kunj.

A Delhi court on Wednesday had sent Imam to five-day custody under Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Imam, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches, had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

