Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrives at JNU

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A Delhi Police Crime Branch team on Tuesday arrived at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to investigate the violence that took place on the varsity's campus on January 5.

More than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Earlier in the day, the Hindu Raksha Dal, a fringe outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack in JNU. (ANI)