Delhi Police denies charging Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh in riots case

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday refuted media reports that Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sitaram Yechury, psephologist Yogendra Yadav and economist Jayati Ghosh were arraigned as accused in the supplementary chargesheet filed by it in the case related to the northeast Delhi violence.

A statement today by the Delhi Police clarified to say that a report put out by an online news agency that "the names are part of the disclosure statement of one of the accused in connection with organizing and addressing the Anti-CAA protests" was incorrect.

The Delhi Police also took to Twitter to post its rebuttal.

"It is worth mentioning that the disclosure statement has been truthfully recorded as narrated by the accused person. A person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of disclosure statement," the statement said.

The Delhi Police further said: "A person is not arraigned as an accused only on the basis of the disclosure statement. However, it is only on the existence of sufficient corroborative evidence does further legal action is taken. The matter is currently subjudice."

In February, violence had broken out in northeast Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). At least 53 people lost their lives due to the violence while hundreds of others were injured.

Delhi High Court designated four judges of Karkardooma Courts to hear the cases related to the communal violence in Northeast Delhi and Shahdara district

Delhi High Court, in two public notices, said that Additional Sessions Judge of North East and Additional Sessions Judge of Shahdara in Karkardooma Courts Complex are designated as courts for trial of Delhi violence cases. (ANI)