Delhi Police denies detaining former J-K governor Satyapal Malik

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Delhi Police authorities on Saturday said that they have not detained former J-K Governor Satyapal Malik, following rumours about his detention.

"He has come on his own volition along with his supporters to Police station RK Puram and we have informed him that he can leave at his own will," a senior Delhi Police officer told ANI.

"We have not detained ex-governor Satyapal Malik. We have only detained some people from the Panchayat, who were present in the MCD park," he added.

There were rumours that Satyapal Malik was detained after a Khap panchayat meeting organized on Saturday in his support in RK Puram area was cancelled. Police said that they had not given permission for the meeting.

Earlier Malik alleged that CBI had summoned him for clarifying his remarks on alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.



"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J-K on April 27 or 28," Malik said on Friday.

This comes days after the former J-K Governor alleged an insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance in J-K. He had also claimed the involvement of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav in the alleged scam.

Responding to Malik's allegations, Ram Madhav on April 13 sent a legal notice to Malik demanding a public apology from him within 48 hours.

Madhav stated that the claims made by Malik were baseless, disgraceful, and utter falsehood. This is nothing but an attempt to influence, albeit maliciously, an ongoing CBI investigation into the matter related to Hydel Power Project, he said.

Madhav through legal notice stated, "Malik made untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in a political circle. You (Malik) the addressee are well known in the political circles, however, lately owing to your fading popularity and relevance and to stay relevant in the social life of this country, for the sake of gathering public attention through sensationalism you have made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements on the said YouTube channel in an interview on 08.04.2023 in conspiracy with the interviewer of a Youtube channel," the notice stated.

A legal notice sent through Advocate Ayush Anand stated, "Malik deliberately and Maliciously conspired to defame my client Ram Madhav."

It added, "In a conspiracy to defame my client the editors and interviewer have deliberately and maliciously defamed my client by imputing his involvement in some health insurance scheme."(ANI)

