Delhi Police deploys personnel at borders as precautionary measure over farmers' protest

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday heightened the security near its borders as the farmers in the neigbouring states have stepped up their agitation against the agriculture sector bills.

The three bills--Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill-- are facing staunch protests of the agitated farmers



Heavy forces have been deployed at the capital's border areas in a bid to avoid any sort of untoward incidents.

The security personnel have been deployed near Ashok Nagar -- Ghazipur side and the force has also been put on alert at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Hailing the passage of the bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had described this proposed legislation as historic and said that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks. The Prime Minister further stated that these agrarian reforms will open new doors for farmers to sell their produce, which will fetch them more profit for their produce. (ANI)

