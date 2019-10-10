Delhi: Police detain 4 men who beat up guard on hospital premises

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A security guard in New Delhi was beaten up by four persons on the premises of the Holy Family Hospital after he allegedly asked them for a parking slip.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on October 9 and was captured on CCTV camera.

In the footage, the four men were seen arguing with the guard on the road and later the guard was brutally beaten up.

According to the sources, the guard has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. The four accused have also been detained by the police. (ANI)

