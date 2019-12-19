Delhi Police detain student leader Umar Khalid at Red Fort

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Student leader and activist Umar Khalid detained by Delhi Police among other protesters for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at Red Fort here on Thursday.

Scores of protesters have gathered at the Red Fort to protest against the Bill passed by the Parliament on December 11.

The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 in the national capital.

Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed on the Red Fort here after a protest march was called on by various opposition parties.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

