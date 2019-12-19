Delhi Police detains Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was on Thursday detained by Delhi police at Mandi House while protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Dikshit told the media persons, "I was not allowed to go to Red Fort [for protest], so, I came to Mandi House".

Earlier today, former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid and others were also detained by the police.

The Delhi Police have requested the people to not spread rumours and cooperate with the police while holding protests against the Act, 2019 in the national capital.

Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed in the Red Fort area after a protest march was called on by various opposition parties.

The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including parts of West Bengal and North East over the citizenship law.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

