Delhi Police detains man from Faridabad for making hoax bomb call

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:29 IST

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has detained a man from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at India Gate, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the man is currently being questioned in the mater.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

