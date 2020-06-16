New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Delhi Police has detained a man from Faridabad in Haryana for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at India Gate, officials said on Tuesday.
According to police, the man is currently being questioned in the mater.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi Police detains man from Faridabad for making hoax bomb call
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 14:29 IST
