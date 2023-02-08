Delhi Police detains Mehbooba Mufti during protest over J-K anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Alleging that there is "Gunda Raj" in Jammu and Kashmir, People's Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti was detained on Wednesday in the national capital during a protest against the administration's anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory.

"There is 'gunda raj' in J-K. It is being destroyed like Afghanistan," Mufti alleged.

Carrying placards "Stop Bullying, Stop Bulldozing", PDP chief along with party workers were detained who were taken to a police vehicle, a video showed.

In an earlier tweet, the Party, alleged that "the Government is at war with the people."

"This heartless "Homelessness drive" initiated by the LG administration is focused to deposssess the people of J&K," a PDP tweet said earlier in the month.



The former chief Minister had earlier requested all national opposition leaders to raise the issue of a demolition drive across Jammu and Kashmir against its own people.

"In the garb of 'reclaiming state land' from 'encroachers'. No notices are served and neither do they accept proof of ownership. Simply inhuman & unjust," Mufti tweeted earlier in the month.

The UT administration launched an eviction drive against illegal encroachment by 'big land owners' and 'influential' people. Nearly 23,000 hectares were retrieved during the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chief Sajad Lone hit out at the administrtation over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the Union Territory, saying the drive would only result in more people being rendered homeless.

"We have no objection to the anti-encroachment drive if it is against big land owners. The big landowners will bring their lawyers tomorrow and take back all the encroached land. However, it's only the poor who are being targeted and left to die," Lone had earlier said.

Earlier in the month, Democratic Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to apprise him of 'eviction issues' in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Azad met Amit Shah to apprise him of "serious unrest and uncertainty prevailing" among the public due to the "circular of eviction issued by the UT administration directing all Deputy Commissioners to remove the encroachments on state land, including Roshni and Kacharai," a statement from the DAP had said earlier in the month. (ANI)

