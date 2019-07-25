Delhi Police dismisses two constables for assaulting auto rickshaw driver

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday dismissed Constable Pushpinder Shekhawat and Constable Satya Prakash, for allegedly assaulting an auto rickshaw driver and his minor son in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar last month.

The two constables were under suspension since June 16 and have been dismissed by DCP Police 1st Battalion, Rakesh Kumar.

On July 2, the Police had filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court on the incident saying that its personnel should have shown greater patience and professionalism instead of dragging the auto rickshaw driver and his son.

Videos showing a group of policemen thrashing the driver had gone viral on social media last month. The incident reportedly took place after a collision between a police vehicle and the auto rickshaw. (ANI)

