Delhi Police distributes food, essential commodities during lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): While the migrant labourers and daily wage workers are facing many problems due to paucity of jobs in the national capital owing to the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi Police has started distributing food, water, and medicines at multiple locations to them in order to provide them some relief.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Paharganj, OP Lekhwal told ANI: "It is our responsibility that we fulfill the Prime Minister's ambitions for the nationwide lockdown. We are hoping that situation will soon be back to normal but during this difficult phase we are doing all we can to provide help."

He further implored the people to stay inside their homes and think of self-isolation as a bitter medicine needed to defeat a disease.

"We are distributing food at several locations in Delhi, this is being done to prevent crowding. Apart from this, we also maintain social distancing at all the places where food is distributed," Lekhwal said.

The Delhi Police personnel on Saturday were seen distributing food, medicine, and milk to the children in the Nabi Qarim and New Delhi railway station area.

Apart from this, they also handed out food to the people stuck in hotels in the Paharganj area.

The official said that the contribution for food and essentials comes largely from their personnel and also from the Jhandewalan temple apart from a few other people who donated money without revealing their names for the good cause. (ANI)

