Delhi Police exhume body of missing woman, three held

Mangolpuri (New Delhi) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police exhumed the body of an allegedly murdered 54-year-old woman from a graveyard in Nangloi in the national capital on Wednesday. The Police have arrested three persons in the case.

Identified as Meena, the woman was a micro-financer who lent money on interest to small vendors, hawkers and drivers stated the police.

The police affirmed that Meena was reported missing in the Mangolpuri police station on January 2, after which the police lodged a missing complaint under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday and took up the investigation as her phone was found switched off and nothing was disclosed through the CCTV footage as well.

The accused identified as Naveen, a tailor and Mobin, an auto driver, were close associates of the woman and had known her for at least 5-6 years according to the police. They even came to the police station along with family members to file the missing report, as confirmed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Kumar Singh. According to him and the woman's family, the accused allegedly murdered her as she was consistently asking them to repay their previous loans before lending them any money.

"During the investigation, we found the location of the last two callers was the same as that of the victim. On this basis, Mobin S/o Majhar was enquired but nothing worked out. It was then when another suspect Naveen-- who had earlier moved a bail application in this regard joined the investigation yesterday evening and confessed his involvement in Meena's murder," the police said.



The DCP claimed, "During the interrogation, we found that the woman was last seen with the two accused, Mobin and Naveen. They allegedly killed the woman by suffocating her by putting a pillow on her face. Post the murder, the accused went through the area to dispose of the body. Mobin, who lives in Nangloi knew there was a graveyard in that area. They buried the body there."

"We have also arrested the caretaker of the graveyard because usually there are no burials at night, yet he allowed them to bury the body. He also took a bribe of Rs 5,000 and didn't register their name in the record. We have arrested three people in this matter and detained one person. We'll arrest him later while the investigation is underway. Following the due procedure, we exhumed the woman's body in the presence of SDM and sent it for post-mortem in the mortuary," added Singh.

"The accused Mobin rides an auto, Rehan is a barber while Naveen is a tailor. The fourth person is the caretaker who also helped the accused to bury the body," said Singh.

The DCP informed that the Delhi Police deployed four inspectors for the investigation of the case who was accompanied by a team of 10 members each since the CCTV footage of the entire West Delhi was investigated. They also deployed a separate team for local intelligence. Three teams were involved in the electronic surveillance.

The body has been sent for post-mortem today and any angle of sexual assault would be investigated, stated Singh. (ANI)

