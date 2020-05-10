Delhi Police felicitates 'unsung heroes' of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Bhatia on Saturday felicitated another group of workers without whom the battle against coronavirus would not have been possible.

"Everyone has honoured doctors, paramedics, police, media, NGOs, good Samaritans, big companies, but none has thought of felicitating the unsung heroes like the sanitation workers. Since the outbreak of coronavirus, we have not witnessed any areas which have not been cleaned. These people are also part of people fighting against coronavirus," Bhatia said during the felicitation ceremony of the sanitation workers.

He further said, "As felicitating all sanitation workers of Delhi is not possible, I on behalf of the Delhi Police have felicitated five people from each district. I want to extend my and the society's gratitude to these workers for doing their duty amid the coronavirus outbreak." (ANI)

