Delhi Police female squad to patrol on scooties

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): To ensure women's safety in areas with high footfall, the Delhi Police constituted a special team of female police officers to patrol the areas on two-wheelers.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijayanta Arya said that the step was taken keeping in mind the safety of women in the national capital.

"In wee hours of the day, the police patrol the educational area and in the evening, areas with high footfall, like metro stations and market place, are monitored," said Arya.

She maintained that as many as eight scooties have been assigned to patrol the north-west part of the national capital.

"The patrolling teams, in pairs, keep an eye on any illegal activity in the area. They randomly stop at the bus stop or a market place to talk to women and ask them about the area. We want women to feel safe," she added. (ANI)

