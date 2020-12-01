Delhi Police files case against unknown people concerning clashes with protesting farmers

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Delhi Police has filed a case against unknown people for clashes that broke out last Friday between the protesting farmers and police at Singhu border.

The FIR has been filed at Alipur Police Station under sections 186, 353, 332, 323, 147, 148, 149, 279, 337, 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the Central government has proposed December 1 as the new date of talks with the leaders of protesting farmers on their concerns about the three new farm laws. The decision was taken after high-level deliberations.



It is worth mentioning that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy had demanded that the centre should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their doubts.

"The FarmersProtest in Delhi against the Centre's new agricultural legislations has entered the 5th day. The Centre, which has stated that such laws have been brought in to help farmers, should immediately hold talks with protesters and make efforts to remove their suspicions," he tweeted.

In view of the ongoing protest by farmers against the farm laws at the five borders of Delhi (Delhi-Singhu, Delhi-Tikri, Delhi-Ghazipur, Delhi-Noida and Delhi-Haryana), the security at the Delhi-Sanghu border has been increased at the midnight on the start of the last month of the year.

Around 32 farmer organisations, mostly from Punjab, and a few farmers from Gujarat and Maharashtra as well managed to reach Delhi on Friday and assembled at the border areas to continue their protest.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

