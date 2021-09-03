Delhi Police files charge sheet within 30 days in Trilokpuri rape case

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday filed the charge sheet in the court in the rape case of a girl in the Trilokpuri area here, within 30 days of the registration of the case.

The 187-page charge sheet was submitted by Crime Branch in the Court of Hasan Anjar, Additional Sessions Judge, Special Court (POCSO) Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, who has fixed September 10 for further proceedings, an official press release stated.

The charge sheet has been filed under sections of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, (POCSO) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act), within three weeks of the registration of the case.

The accused had been arrested within hours and is currently in judicial custody. In the Nangal rape and murder case, too, Delhi Police had filed the charge sheet before 30 days.



The case was transferred from Mayur Vihar Police Station to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on August 8 this year and assigned to ACP Arvind Kumar for speedy investigation under the supervision of Manoj C, DCP (Crime), as per the press release.

In view of the sensitivity of the case, the charge sheet has been submitted within 21 days against the accused who is currently lodged in judicial custody.

In pursuance to the zero-tolerance policy of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the Government of India to crimes against women and commitment towards expeditious investigation and trial of heinous crimes against women and girls, and on the direction of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah that the investigation, in this case, be completed speedily and charge sheet be filed within 30 days so that the victim family gets justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs had conducted a high-level review in which Delhi Police had committed to filing the charge sheet within 30 days of registration of the case, after which a fast track court will conduct the trial, stated the press release.

Earlier in August, Delhi Police arrested a person on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Trilokpuri area of the national capital. The case was registered at the Mayur Vihar Police Station.

In the Nangal rape case, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a priest and three employees of a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi on August 1. The accused had claimed that the girl died while having water from the cooler. However, recently in a new development in the case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that there was no sign of a short circuit in the water cooler as alleged by the four accused. (ANI)

