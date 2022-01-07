Delhi Police files FIR over fake video of late CDS Bipin Rawat instigating communal disharmony

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday filed an FIR against a fake video being circulated after the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, as it was trying to instigate communal disharmony.

"During the monitoring of social media, it was observed that a fake or morphed video has been shared on Twitter by some Twitter handles. In reality, the said video was of the meeting of the cabinet committee which took place on December 9, 2021, after the demise of CDS General Rawat. The said video was readily available on various news portals and social media platforms," said KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO).

Malhotra said that the video was circulated with ill intent to promote enmity and to instigate communal disharmony.



"The video was morphed and a new voice over was superimposed, in which the alleged persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh Community. Such act of promoting disharmony or enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony and can disturb public tranquillity and is an offence under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said.

He further said that a case has been registered by Delhi Police and investigation has been taken up

"In this regard, a case has been registered by Delhi Police and investigation has been taken up. The Twitter accounts which started the propagation of this video are found to be @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1," he added.

The Delhi Police further advised the general public not to believe in such videos and do a proper fact check before sharing the same on social media.

Rawat, who hails from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand, died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8 along with 13 others including his wife Madhulika Rawat. (ANI)

