Delhi Police float e-FIR system for house theft, burglary

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on the occasion of Republic Day activated a citizen service to lodge an electronic-First Information Report for incidents of thefts and burglaries in the e-FIR application for registration of theft cases.

"This activation is a milestone in the series of web applications developed by Delhi Police to help complainants register FIR and receive a copy of the same instantly without going to the police station. This will help in hassle-free registration, systematic documentation and speedy investigation, thus making lives of citizens simpler," says a release from Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Devesh Srivastava.

The objective of the service is to ensure immediate lodging/downloading of FIR for property stolen in the national capital via web. It aims to facilitate Investigating Officer to complete investigation steps and documentation. Lastly, it aims to ensure timely disposal of cases to reduce pendency at police stations and courts.

"1. The Application shall apply section of law for the registration of FIR with the combination of choices in the dropdown menu for the place of incident, type of incident, time of the incident, number of suspects etc., as per the following details:- Event Section of Law applicable 1). Theft in public place/Luggage Lifting/Pick Pocketing 379 IPC (Already activated) 2). Theft (in building tent or vessel) 380 IPC (To be activated on January 26, 2022) 3). Theft in closed premises (house, office, shop breaking) during day hours 380/454 IPC (To be activated on January 26) 4). Theft in closed premises (house, office, shop breaking) during night hours 380/457 IPC (To be activated on January 26) 5). If suspects are more than two Add 34 IPC (Already activated)," added the release.

The application will have the provision to add/delete section(s) of law in the CD module as per facts revealed during the course of the investigation.



Coming to the basic features of the application, complainants can file their complaints anywhere without going to the police station. FIR will be lodged at e-Police Station, having jurisdiction over National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi established under Crime Branch. The digitally signed FIR will be instantly dispatched to the email of the complainant, area SHO, senior police officers and designated court. It will have the facility of guiding Investigating Officers to complete investigation and documentation. There is also a Management Information System for analysis and taking preventive measures.

This application developed for lodging FIR of theft cases should be hosted at a technically suitable place for its smooth functioning, says the release.

"Web Application URL shall have a link with the official website of Delhi Police www.delhipolice.nic.in," added the release.

First-time users of the app will have to provide an email ID and mobile number for registration. Users will receive a one-time password (OTP) on mobile and web via SMS and email.

As per the release, the Investigating Officer will be provided with a User ID with OTP to log in to a module carrying folder(s) of FIR(s). Assigned IO will also get a system generated OTP for accessing each FIR folder, every time, after which he will take the following action: Contact the complainant within 24 hours, obtain signatures on a printout copy of FIR. As per his duties, the IO will visit the crime scene and call DMCT/forensic help if needed. He will also have to inform SHO and other senior officers about the crime.

The IO will carry out the enquiry/investigation, prepare a site plan, record statements of complainants, witnesses etc and collect available evidence. Efforts to trace the stolen property, identify the culprit will also be made by IO. He will have to fill in the information in an application for the generation of case diaries and update the complainant with progress in the case from time to time. (ANI)

