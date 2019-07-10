Delhi Police foils bid to defraud govt ministries, 1 held

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police's cybercrime unit 'CyPAD' arrested a person for creating fake IDs of Pay and Accounts officers (PAO) in Government of India's Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

According to the police, the accused had been arrested earlier by the Delhi Police for a similar offence in which over Rs. 3.8 crore was siphoned off the Health Ministry.

The offender, once out of jail, created multiple fake PAO IDs on PFMS and attempted to get them approved from four different central ministries for massive fraud on these ministries, police said.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

