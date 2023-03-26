Delhi Police foils robbery bid; 2 juveniles among 4 held

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Police have thwarted a robbery bid and arrested four persons, including two juveniles, and recovered one unlicensed firearm and two live cartridges, from Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, owing to suspicion on March 25, a team of police intercepted an SUV, sporting a sticker of a news channel.

"Upon intercepting it was revealed that three persons, including two juveniles, were on their way to commit a robbery," Delhi Police said.



Police also recovered one illegal revolver and two live cartridges from their possession.

The accused Pankaj (22), who was among the juveniles, told police that another person Sibu alias Bharat (18), a resident of Mangolpuri had called them to commit a robbery bid before they were nabbed.

"Sibbu provided Pankaj the unlicensed revolver," police said.

All four persons have been arrested and the arms have been seized, police said, adding that a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

