Delhi Police forbids entry of protesters in national capital

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Delhi Police has rejected all requests from various farmers' organisations to hold protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27.

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that no protester will be allowed in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Eish Singhal, police, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed at all the borders of Delhi.



"Whoever wants to enter Delhi will have to go through proper checking. No protester will be allowed. If any protester still tries to enter Delhi, he/she will have to face legal action as police have already warned all the protesting organisations not to enter the national capital well within time, in writing and through social media," said the PRO.

New Delhi DCP tweeted, "All the requests received from various Farmer Organisations regarding protest in Delhi on 26 and 27 November have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers."

Meanwhile, Haryana police will deploy more than 1,500 security policemen at the Faridabad-Delhi borders.

The police deployment will be on National Highway-2 at Badarpur border from Palla police station area towards Jaitpur, Surajkund Shooting Range border, from Faridabad towards Gurgaon Road and from Palwal to Faridabad. (ANI)

