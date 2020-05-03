Delhi Police fulfill father's wish battling last stage of cancer

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Delhi Police on Saturday fulfilled a father's wish, who is battling the last stage of cancer, by giving permission for his son's wedding amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Delhi Police informed that Love Goel, a resident of Netaji Subhash Palace area of North-West district, wrote a letter to the police on May 1 seeking permission for his marriage in order to fulfill his father's wish.

In the letter to Naresh Sangwan, SHO of Maurya Enclave Police Station, Love Goel said that his father Mohan Goel has blood cancer. On March 24, doctors said that his father was struggling with the last stage of blood cancer.

He wrote that his father wants to see him get married while he is alive. So to fulfill this desire of his father, he asked the permission to get married on May 5 in Pitampura, following all the rules of lockdown and following the social distance.

The letter was then sent to top officials. Realising the seriousness of the case, the Delhi Police once again showed its human face and gave permission for marriage on 5 May.

The permission has been granted for the presence of 5 people from the groom's side and five people from the bride's side.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

