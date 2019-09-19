Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (File photo)
Delhi police gives clean chit Mani Shankar Aiyar in two cases

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 12:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) on two complaints filed against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his alleged "derogatory" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and holding a meeting with a Pakistan high commissioner "without permission".
The ATR states that the complaint filed by Advocate Ajay Agrawal needs to be dismissed as "mere uttering of words, without an overt act against PM Modi does not constitute an offense".
Aiyar had, in 2017, drew flak for calling PM Modi a "neech aadmi", following which Agrawal had filed a complaint. On the basis of his complaint, a Delhi court had sought an ATR from the Delhi Police.
In regard to the meeting with Pakistan's then high commissioner at Aiyar's residence, the report submitted that it does not attract any penal provision under the Indian Penal Code or any other local and special law.
The meeting which convened in 2017 was also attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari.
The allegations put forth by the complainant against Aiyar for conspiring against India were also rebutted as an "assumption" by the police.
No cognizable offense is made out of the content of the complaint, the report further stated.
Aiyar had, in 2017, while on his tour to Pakistan allegedly made some controversial statements and praised the Pakistani political parties, establishments and denounced the Indian government in public openly, which lowered the morale of the Army and Indian citizens, the complaint had alleged in the complaint.
He sought that Aiyar be booked under 121 (attempting to wage war), 124 (A) (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and others provisions of law.
Agrawal also sought that Aiyar's passport be impounded and his travel to Pakistan be stopped.
Saket court Metropolitan Magistrate Vasundhara Azad has now slated the arguments on the complaint for December 16. (ANI)

