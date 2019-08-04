Delhi Police has made necessary security arrangements ahead of I-Day: Joint Commissioner Anand Mohan

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day, Delhi Police has made all the necessary security arrangements and is ready to handle any situation, Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Mohan said on Saturday.

"We have requested all our 'eyes and ears' and other stakeholders to be a part of this whole security apparatus and pass on the vital information," Mohan told ANI.

Mohan said that the police is keeping a tab on the area with a high footfall, parking lots and malls.

"The police is prepared to handle any situation. We are making efforts to make the public area safe for people," he said.

The Joint Commissioner waded through the marketplace area of highly congested Connaught place, along with other officials and randomly checked the make-shift stalls near the footpath.

The police also checked the boot of the cars entering the market. (ANI)

