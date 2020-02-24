New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): One Delhi Police head constable on Monday lost his life and one DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokulpuri.
Earlier today, a clash broke out between two groups in Maujpur area.
Meanwhile, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed at ten locations in North-east district of Delhi said Police. (ANI)
Delhi Police head constable dies, DCP injured during Gokulpuri violence
ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 16:27 IST
