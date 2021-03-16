Delhi police held man wanted in 'famous murder case in Lucknow'

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A 28-year-old man allegedly wanted in a murder case in Lucknow and carrying Rs 50,000 on his head was arrested from Swaroop Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Police statement stated on Monday.



The man, identified as Rajesh Tomar, (28) was arrested while trying to evade checking by the police patrolling team here. The police also recovered one imported pistol with five live cartridges from his possession.

It further said that the accused was carrying Rs 50,000/- rewarded and wanted in the famous Ajit Singh Murder case Dt. 06/01/21, PS- Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow. (ANI)

