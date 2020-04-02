Delhi Police help 40 women in labour reach hospital amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Till April 1, Delhi police assisted 40 women undergoing labour pain by transporting them safely to the hospital.

Twenty-one of them were shifted to the Safdurjung Hospital where as seven were shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital by PCR vans patrolling the area.

Earlier, the Delhi police also provided an emergency helpline number to those requiring assistance.

"The Delhi Police have provided food to over 1.5 lakh people during coronavirus lockdown. If anyone has any emergency or facing any problem, they can call us on our Helpline Numbers 112 or 23469526," the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa told ANI. (ANI)

