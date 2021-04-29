Delhi Police helps people in performing last rites of COVID-19 victims

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Amid a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Delhi Police is going an extra mile to help citizens in distress and is helping in cremating people who died due to coronavirus.

The Delhi police helped a COVID-19 positive son in cremating his mother who also lost her life due to the infection.

"Rakesh Kochar, who was tested positive after returning from the USA on April 17, sought police help to cremate his mother Nirmala Kochar (90). She died of infection at her residence," the police said.



"Her body was preserved in AIIMS mortuary. Since Rakesh was not able to perform her last rite Malviya Nagar police station came forward to help him," it said.

The national capital is witnessing over 300 daily fatalities due to COVID-19 for the last seven days.

The city reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in Delhi to 99,752, which is the highest so far. According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city also reported 368 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

