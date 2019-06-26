Delhi police holds interstate co-ordination meet

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): An interstate co-ordination meeting was held on Wednesday in Delhi at the initiative of Delhi Police, aiming to share intelligence and inputs about criminal gangs.

In the meeting, it was decided to take joint action against interstate criminals by sharing information about their activities. This would help in keeping surveillance over the interstate criminals involved in trafficking of drugs and proliferation of firearms. The officers stressed upon exchanging information in advance at a senior level in sensitive matters to make the operations successful.

"It was decided to conduct integrated checking on a regular basis with a focus particularly on criminals moving around with firearms, sharing and collection of intelligence about active criminals, criminal released on parole, deployment of maximum staff with weapons and necessary equipment, identifying the persons involved in selling of drugs, illicit liquor and firearms in their areas and taking appropriate legal action against them, including action under MCOCA or other preventive section of laws to keep them behind the bars for a longer time," Delhi police said.

In order to keep a tab on interstate auto lifters disposing off stolen vehicles in North-Eastern States and Jammu and Kashmir areas, members were apprised about the utility of ZIPNET data bank and FRS for searching background online details of criminals. CYPAD Utility created by Delhi Police was offered to other state officers for cyber crimes any state can seek help for investigation of Cyber Crime.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to augment co-ordination in policing in the NCR, and to have one to one interaction at all levels and units for effective action against crime, firearms and drug-trafficking. All officers were also briefed to share advance intelligence having interstate ramifications on crime and law and order. (ANI)

