New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The primary objective of policing is to instill a sense of safety and security among the citizens by establishing rule of law in the society, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Friday and added that Delhi Police is sensitive towards crime against women.

"The primary objective of policing is to instill a sense of safety and security among the citizens by establishing rule of law in the society and Delhi Police is committed to curb crime and control the criminal elements so that each individual may pursue his civic life without any fear or insecurity in his mind," Asthana said while addressing the media.

The police commissioner added that Delhi Police hopes for more police-public partnership and a stronger relation with civil society, which can act as a force multiplier in the various dimensions of day to day policing in the capital.

He reiterated that the pandemic policing implemented by Delhi Police during COVID times was remarkably successful in achieving its objective which is a model to inspire organisations and institutions. He said that Delhi Police lost 81 police personnel due to COVID, while more than 18000 police personnel were infected by COVID but the spirit to serve never diminished.

Being the capital of our nation, he said that Delhi also faces many unique situations to deal with. The Delhi Police Commissioner added that Delhi Police has to always remain on high alert, keeping in view the threat perception to critical infrastructure, VVIPs, Institutions of eminence, vital installations, etc.



"Delhi Police is sensitive towards crime against women and other weaker sections of the society including children and senior citizens. Pursuing proactive policing, Delhi Police responds promptly and sensitively to such crimes," he said.

Mentioning the unfortunate incident of Shahdara District, the police commissioner highlighted that the police team reached the spot in less than three minutes of receiving the call.

"All the accused persons allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested and all possible legal help is being provided to the victim. The charge sheet will be filed in minimum possible time while trying for a speedy and fast track trial in court."

"Delhi Police takes immediate action after scrutinizing the authenticity of videos which reflect unnecessary police aggression or misbehaviour. Corrective actions are taken accordingly against the delinquent police personnel. However, he highlighted the fact that policing is a daunting task and on various occasions, the human and benevolent aspect of police personnel needs to be appreciated by the society at large," he said.

Delhi Police has set up "Pink Booths" where women officers are deployed so that women can freely interact with them and share their concerns and grievances. Delhi Police is in the process to install such "Pink Booths" in every district so that women do not feel hesitant in going to police stations.

Besides, Delhi Police has also taken several women-centric initiatives like Sashakti (a self-defence program for girls and women). Presently six women DCsP and a dozen women Inspectors have been posted as District heads and Station House Officers, respectively. A large number of women personnel have been deployed in districts to facilitate women in sharing their grievances, the official release said.

There is a well-oiled mechanism to deal with the complaints of police harassment, the release added. (ANI)

