Delhi Police identifies two persons involved in Adarsh Nagar snatching, murder case

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday identified two persons allegedly involved in Adarsh Nagar case where a woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery.

Earlier today, the DCP of Northwest Usha Rangnani had informed that ten police teams have been constituted to probe the case.

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, police said.



The woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred.

An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days.

A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

