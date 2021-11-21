Delhi Police IFSO unit arrests one for selling illegal firearms via social media

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Delhi Police Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit arrested one person for allegedly selling illegal firearms via various social media platforms.

As per the DCP, IFSO, Special Cell KPS Malhotra, the accused has been identified as Hitesh Thakur.

"There were many profiles on social media that offered illegal firearms online. The backdrop is very important to understand. Many such profiles came when Lawrence Bishnoi Gang had said on social media that a lot of bloodshed will happen in Delhi after gangster Jitender Mann Singh alias Gogi was shot in Rohini. Seeing that the matter was serious, we took cognizance of the matter and a case was registered," he told ANI.

During the investigation, police came across many Facebook profiles related to Lawrence Bishnoi and one of them belonged to the accused Hitesh, who was offering illegal firearms for sale through the medium.

The police struck a deal with him online to buy firearms and made an advance payment to his bank account. He was apprehended from Manesar, Haryana where he had reached to receive the remaining amount. After his mobile was examined forensically, some workable inputs/leads were generated for police, which are being developed right now.



Talking about the accused connections and previous criminal involvement, Malhotra added, "During his stay in Jodhpur jail, he developed a lot of contacts with many gangs, to whom he used to provide the logistical support and did contract killings for them. He is also connected to many anti-national elements, especially from Pakistan. However, it is not clear if he helped send weapons from across the border. He has been involved in more than 11 criminal cases, including those of contract killing and robbery."

During the interrogation with the accused, it was revealed that he had started criminal activities in 2010, he had committed a theft in a book shop. After being released from jail, he started stealing bikes and selling them, the police said.

In 2013, he was involved in targeting a high-profile businessman in the transportation industry, who escaped unhurt. The victim was being targeted by smaller players in the transportation business for his domination in the transportation industry in Rajasthan. He was also involved in a robbery case at a toll in Rajasthan.

According to Malhotra, he has sent weapons to many gangs but whether anyone has been killed using those weapons is under investigation.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

