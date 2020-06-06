Delhi Police inspector found dead in car

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): A dead body of a policeman was found in a car in Keshav Puram's Rampura area here on Saturday.

According to the police officials, inspector Vishal Khanwalkar, 45, was posted at Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Around 4 pm, police received a call regarding an unconscious person lying in a car at Rampura main road in Keshav Puram, following which a team rushed to the spot.

Police took Khanwalkar to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Khanwalkar's car was parked in Rampura since 11 in the morning. (ANI)

