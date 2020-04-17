Delhi Police intercept truck trafficking 37 labourers to Haryana

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday night intercepted a truck trafficking 37 labourers to Haryana from Delhi.

The police stopped the truck for checking at Okhla T-Point picket, MB Road of Pul Prahladpur on the basis of suspicion.

On enquiry, it was found that one contractor was taking the labourers to Palwal Mandi in Haryana. The 50-year-old contractor was also present in the truck.

The contractor had picked up these labourers from Okhla Mandi and Chhatarpur in Delhi. They all belong to Bihar and were temporarily living in Chhatarpur.

Police have registered a case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the further spread of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

