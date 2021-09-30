Delhi Police interrogates Tillu Tajpuriya involved in Rohini Court shootout, suspects him to be prime conspirator

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday questioned jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya in Mandoli prison in connection with the murder of Jitender Gogi inside a Rohini courtroom last week.

Tajpuriya is suspected to be one of the prime conspirators behind the shootout.

As per the sources, the gangster, during the interrogation, revealed that he was in touch with the attackers through internet calling and was keeping an eye on the conspiracy.



Over 50 questions were asked from him.

As per sources, there were a total of four assailants involved in the shootout, of which two were waiting outside the court since one of them didn't have the proper attire.

The police have arrested two accused Umang and Vinay who arranged the disguise for the assailants.

After the arrest, Umang revealed that he got a call from a person named Tillu Tajpuria who planned to shoot Gogi.

Sources said that Gogi's shootout was being planned a few days ago and the shooters involved in the case were called on September 15 from Delhi's Mandoli prison to kill Gogi. (ANI)

